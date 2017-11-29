Porter lifts Wizards past Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Otto Porter Jr. scored 22 points, including the go-ahead jump shot with 25 seconds remaining, to give the Washington Wizards a come-from-behind, 92-89 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night.

Porter scored 17 of his points in the second half as Washington erased a 13-point deficit and won for the second time in six games. Leading scorer Bradley Beal was held to eight points on 2-of-11 shooting, but the bench was pivotal with the Wizards (11-9) missing John Wall for the second straight game due to an injured knee.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16 points off the Wizards’ bench and Jodie Meeks added 12 points, hitting 4 of 6 from 3-point territory. Washington’s reserves outscored Minnesota’s 49-11.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and 17 rebounds for his league-leading 17th double-double for the Timberwolves (12-9). Jimmy Butler added 17 points and 10 assists, and Taj Gibson had 16 points and 11 rebounds for Minnesota, which lost for the fourth time in six games.

Making his second NBA start in place of injured Timberwolves point guard Jeff Teague, Tyus Jones had season highs of 12 points and seven assists.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks leaned on his bench even in the final minutes as Oubre, Ian Mahinmi and Mike Scott were on the floor with Porter and Beal.

Scott hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 87-all before Porter hit his big shot to give Washington the lead. Butler grabbed two offensive rebounds on the other end, but Minnesota lost possession as the ball went out of bounds off Gibson’s hands.

Porter, who entered the day fifth in the league in 3-point shooting at 48.6 percent, was 4 of 8 from deep.

NOTES: Minnesota PG Jeff Teague (sore right Achilles) and reserve F Nemanja Bjelica (left mid-foot sprain) were each held out for the third straight game. They are considered day-to-day. Teague worked out pregame to see if he could play before being announced as out. ... Washington plays its second game of a back-to-back Wednesday in Philadelphia. The Timberwolves’ four-game homestand ended. Minnesota plays at New Orleans on Wednesday. ... Minnesota scored 30 points in the first quarter for the third time on the homestand and fifth time this season. ... Wolves C Karl-Anthony Towns joined Shaquille O‘Neal, Bob McAdoo, David Robinson, Hakeem Olajuwon and Tim Duncan as the only players with 4,000 points and 2,000 rebounds through their first 185 NBA games.