Warriors still favored despite 2-1 deficit

The Toronto Raptors scored a decisive victory at Golden State on Wednesday night to reclaim home-court advantage in the NBA Finals, but the Warriors remain favored by most sportsbooks to rally for the championship.

Heavy favorites entering the finals, the Warriors have fallen behind 2-1 in the series while playing without Kevin Durant through the first three games and without Klay Thompson in Game 3.

While BetStars is now offering even money on the series, SugarHouse and FanDuel still favor the Warriors (-114) to prevail over the Raptors (-106 by SH, -102 by FD).

BetStars is the most bullish of the three across the board for Golden State, offering +275 for a Warriors victory in either six or seven games, and +110 on a seven-game series overall vs. -137 for a five- or six-game series. Only the Raptors can win in five games, and would return +500 for anyone willing to bet Toronto can run the rest of the series.

The MVP odds also have tightened significantly, with SugarHouse now listing the Warriors’ Stephen Curry at -118 and the Raptors’ Kawhi Leonard at -106. Golden State’s Draymond Green is next at +2000.

FanDuel, which had Curry at -125 following the Warriors’ Game 2 victory, now lists him at -115 and Leonard at -104.

SugarHouse/FanDuel MVP Odds:

Stephen Curry, -118/-115

Kawhi Leonard, -106/-104

Draymond Green, +2000/+2000

Pascal Siakam, +3000/+5000

Kevin Durant, +5000/+5000

Klay Thompson, +5000/+6300

DeMarcus Cousins, +9000/OFF

Andre Iguodala, +9000/OFF

Kyle Lowry, +15000/+15000

Serge Ibaka, +25000/OFF

—Field Level Media