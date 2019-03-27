Young scores 33, leads Hawks past Pels

Rookie Trae Young had 33 points and 12 assists as the visiting Atlanta Hawks defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 130-120 on Tuesday night.

Mar 26, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Atlanta Hawks forward DeAndre' Bembry (95) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard Frank Jackson (15) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Young and the Hawks continued their hot streak as Atlanta won its third consecutive game and tied its longest winning streak of the season. Young has had a double-double in each win during the current streak.

DeAndre’ Bembry and Dewayne Dedmon added 18 points each, Alex Len scored 13 and John Collins and Vince Carter tallied 12 points each.

Julius Randle scored 24 to lead the Pelicans, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games. Christian Wood, playing in his second game since being claimed off waivers, had a career-high 23 points, making 7 of 9 field goals, and had nine rebounds, six blocks and three steals.

Rookie Frank Jackson had his 10th consecutive double-figure game, scoring 20 before leaving the game after suffering a concussion. Ian Clark scored 12 and Elfrid Payton had 11.

Pelicans All-Star forward Anthony Davis did not play because of lower back spasms.

The Hawks led by 13 points at halftime, and the margin reached 21 on Len’s tip-in with 2:42 to go in the third quarter.

The Pelicans trimmed the lead to 102-87 by the end of the third.

Randle scored New Orleans’ first six points of the fourth quarter, and Stanley Johnson’s 3-pointer pulled the Pelicans within 109-100.

Atlanta rebuilt the lead to 14 midway through the quarter, but New Orleans twice got within eight before Carter’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 126-115 with three minutes remaining.

New Orleans got within six points in the final minute but could not get any closer.

Young scored 10 points, and the Hawks made 7 of 14 3-pointers to take a 42-34 lead after the first quarter.

The Pelicans cut the lead to three points before Atlanta went on a 19-3 run to build a 68-49 lead.

New Orleans reduced the lead to 70-57 at halftime.

—Field Level Media