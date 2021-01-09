Hornets rally to knock off Pelicans, 118-110

EditorsNote: Fixed Ball’s rebounds in 2nd graf

Gordon Hayward scored 26 points to lead six Charlotte players in double figures as the Hornets defeated the host New Orleans Pelicans 118-110 on Friday night.

Miles Bridges added 20 points, Devonte’ Graham scored 17, Terry Rozier had 15, rookie LaMelo Ball had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Bismack Biyombo scored 11.

Zion Williamson scored 26, Josh Hart added 19, Brandon Ingram and JJ Redick had 17 each and Steven Adams scored 13 for the Pelicans, who lost their third straight to complete a four-game homestand before embarking on a seven-game road trip.

The Pelicans led by as many as 18 points in the first half and by 12 at halftime, but the Hornets scored the first five points of the third quarter.

Ingram made a 3-pointer for New Orleans’ first points of the quarter and Williamson’s dunk pushed the lead to 12.

Rozier made two 3-pointers and Hayward and Bridges made one each to pull Charlotte within 72-69.

Redick scored six straight points as the Pelicans rebuilt the lead to 10, but the Hornets got within 87-82 at the end of the quarter.

Hart and Redick each made a 3-pointer as New Orleans quickly pushed the lead back to 10, but Hayward scored seven points as the Hornets got within four.

The Pelicans went ahead by six, but Rozier, Hayward and Bridges each made a 3-pointer as Charlotte took a 114-107 lead.

The Pelicans raced to a 16-6 lead on their way to a 38-22 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

After making just four 3-pointers in a loss to Oklahoma City on Wednesday, New Orleans made seven of 10 in the opening period Friday.

The Pelicans matched their biggest lead of the half when Eric Bledsoe’s layup gave them a 54-36 advantage with 4:37 left, but they didn’t make another field goal in the half.

Bridges scored seven points as Charlotte reduced the lead to 59-47 at halftime.

--Field Level Media