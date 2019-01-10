Davis, Pelicans send Cavs to 11th straight loss

Anthony Davis scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the reeling Cleveland Cavaliers 140-124 on Wednesday night.

The Pelicans overcame a slow start for their second victory in five days against the Cavaliers, who lost their 11th straight.

The Pelicans whipped the Cavaliers 133-98 on Saturday in Cleveland, New Orleans’ largest margin of victory and Cleveland’s largest margin of defeat this season.

New Orleans’ victory Wednesday was its third in a row, the team’s longest winning streak since a three-game run in mid-November.

Frank Jackson added 19 points for the Pelicans. Jrue Holiday scored 18 and Julius Randle had 17 as did Nikola Mirotic, who was returning from a 12-game absence caused by an ankle injury.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to lead the Cavaliers with 21 points. Matthew Dellavedova added 17 and Cameron Payne had 16 off the bench as the Cleveland reserves totaled 75 points.

Alec Burks added 17, Collin Sexton scored 13 and Cedi Osman had 10.

Cavaliers forward Larry Nance Jr. missed the game because of a knee injury sustained in a 123-115 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

The Pelicans cut a 16-point, second-quarter deficit to four at halftime and carried the momentum into the third quarter.

They opened with a 12-4 run that gave them a 71-67 lead.

The Cavaliers tied the score three times and twice took a one-point lead, but New Orleans finished strong to take a 100-91 edge after three quarters.

Davis had 18 points as the Pelicans tied a season high with 41 points in the third quarter.

Cleveland pulled within three points early in the fourth quarter, but Tim Frazier and Jackson made consecutive 3-pointers and Frazier added a layup to give New Orleans a 108-97 lead.

The Cavaliers made all eight of their 3-point attempts during the first quarter to take a 38-25 lead at the end of the period.

They cooled off in the second quarter, making just 2 of 7 from 3-point range but still led at halftime 63-59. Cleveland’s bench provided 36 of the first-half points.

