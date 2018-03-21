Davis scores 37 as Pelicans beat Mavs

EditorsNote: update 3: updates standings in third graf with final results of night

Anthony Davis scored 37 points to help the New Orleans Pelicans strengthen their bid for a playoff spot with 115-105 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night at Smoothie King Center.

Rajon Rondo added 19 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds, Ian Clark scored 19 points, E’Twaun Moore had 14 and Cheick Diallo 10 for the Pelicans, who are tied for fifth place with the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference. The next two teams are within a game of New Orleans and San Antonio.

Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday, the team’s second-leading scorer, did not play because of the flu. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Solomon Hill, who was making his first start and second appearance since returning from hamstring surgery in August. Hill scored two points in 11 minutes.

The Pelicans were starting an unusual stretch of three games in three days. They host the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday in the makeup of a game that was postponed last month because a leak in the Smoothie King Center roof made the floor unplayable. They host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.

Dirk Nowitzki and Harrison Barnes scored each scored 19, and Yogi Ferrell had 15 points for the Mavericks.

The Pelicans led by two points at halftime and scored the first five points of the third quarter before the Mavericks made a push.

Dallas pulled even at 67 on a basket by Dorian Finney-Smith and grabbed the lead late in the quarter before Davis’ 3-pointer with one second left tied the game at 80 heading into the fourth.

The score was tied twice more early in the fourth quarter before three baskets by Clark helped New Orleans open a 97-89 lead midway through the quarter.

Two baskets and a 3-pointer by Ferrell helped Dallas close within three before Rondo’s layup gave the Pelicans a 106-101 lead with three minutes remaining.

J.J. Barea’s basket cut the margin to three before Rondo made two free throws, fed Davis for a dunk and made a basket to put the Pelicans up 112-103 with 1:45 left.

Both teams shot nearly 60 percent from the floor in the first quarter, which ended with the Mavericks holding a 30-29 edge.

The scoring pace slowed down in the second quarter, but Davis managed 10 points and the Pelicans took a 54-52 halftime lead.

—Field Level Media