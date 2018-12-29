Davis scores 48 as Pelicans nip Mavs, end 5-game skid

Anthony Davis scored a season-high 48 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Dallas Mavericks 114-112 on Friday night.

Julius Randle added 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday scored 18 for the Pelicans, who won for just the second time in their last nine games decided by five or fewer points.

Rookie Luka Doncic scored 34 points, Harrison Barnes added 21, Dennis Smith Jr. had 14, Dirk Nowitzki 11 and Dwight Powell 10 for the Mavericks, who ended a six-game losing streak by beating the Pelicans 122-119 on Wednesday in Dallas.

It was Smith’s first game back after missing six games because of a sprained right wrist.

The Mavericks took an 11-point halftime lead after they made 10 of 19 3-pointers in the first half while the Pelicans made 1 of 13.

Doncic made a 3-pointer to help Dallas extend the lead to 13 early in the third quarter before the Pelicans made a push.

Randle made four baskets as New Orleans climbed within three points.

After Barnes made a 3-pointer and Smith converted a three-point play, the Pelicans made another run.

Ian Clark made a 3-pointer and Davis and Solomon Hill each made a free throw as the Mavericks’ lead shrunk to 88-86 after three quarters.

New Orleans finally caught up early in the fourth quarter and the score was tied at 94, 96, 99 and 101 before Randle’s layup gave the Pelicans a 103-102 lead.

The score was tied three more times before Davis’ jumper gave New Orleans a 111-109 lead with 2:12 left.

Doncic’s 3-pointer gave Dallas a one-point lead, but Davis answered with a three-point play that gave the Pelicans a 114-112 lead with 43 seconds left.

Smith missed a jumper and Davis rebounded for New Orleans, which called timeout.

Davis missed a step-back 3-pointer and the Mavericks rebounded with four seconds left.

After a time out, the Mavericks cleared out for Smith, who dribbled across the key and drove toward the rim but didn’t get a shot off before time expired.

