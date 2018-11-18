Davis scores 40 as Pelicans beat Nuggets

Anthony Davis had his second consecutive 40-point game as the host New Orleans Pelicans held on for a 125-115 win over the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.

Davis, who had 43 points one night earlier, led five Pelicans in double figures as the team won for the fifth time in its last six games.

Julius Randle came off the bench to score 21 points and grab 10 rebounds, Nikola Mirotic had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Jrue Holiday overcame foul trouble to score 19 points and E’Twaun Moore added 13.

Nikola Jokic had 25 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Nuggets, who lost for the fifth time in their last six games. Gary Harris scored 24, Juan Hernangomez had 20 points and 11 rebounds, Monte Morris came off the bench to add 13 and Jamal Murray scored 11.

Davis made 20 of 21 free throws as New Orleans finished 31 of 34 at the line and Denver was 8 of 13.

New Orleans led by three at halftime, but Denver tied the score twice early in the third quarter and Holiday went to the bench after committing his fourth foul.

But Davis’ basket started an 8-0 run that gave the Pelicans an 85-77 lead.

New Orleans led by as many as 13 points before finishing the third quarter with a 98-88 advantage.

Murray started the fourth-quarter scoring with a 3-pointer and the Nuggets got within seven points twice more, but four points each by Holiday and Davis gave the Pelicans a 110-95 lead with less than seven minutes remaining.

Jokic and Davis got into a shootout in the early going. The Nuggets led for most of the first quarter as Jokic scored 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting.

Davis led the way as the Pelicans finished strong to take a 37-35 lead after the first quarter.

Jokic didn’t score in the second quarter, but Davis kept on scoring and finished the half with 22 points. New Orleans led by as many as eight points before settling for a 70-67 halftime lead as both teams had four double-figure scorers by halftime.

—Field Level Media