Preview: Warriors at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans struggled to keep pace with the Golden State Warriors in two previous matchups, even with star forward Anthony Davis dominating. They will try to stay competitive with the high-powered Warriors without Davis when the teams meet Monday in New Orleans.

Davis, who will miss his second straight game due to a pelvis injury, averaged 32.5 points and 15 rebounds in the two earlier losses to Golden State - including a recent 15-point setback in Oakland. His team was able to snap a three-game losing streak without him by topping Portland 123-116 on Saturday, as DeMarcus Cousins shouldered the load with 38 points and eight boards. The Warriors are 3-0 on their six-game road trip after pounding Miami 125-95 on Sunday behind 30 points on 11-of-16 shooting over 30 minutes by Stephen Curry. Golden State shot 56 percent in the victory and is at that same mark for the road trip while averaging 127.3 points.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (18-6): Golden State continued its season-long trend of dominating in the third quarter, outscoring the Heat 37-17 in the first 12 minutes after halftime. It marked the fourth time in 14 games the Warriors have won the period by at least 20 points, and Curry recorded 10 in the first four-plus minutes of the third quarter on Sunday. The two-time MVP finished 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and needs five 3-pointers to become the eighth player in NBA history with 2,000.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (12-11): The injury to Davis may have helped New Orleans focus a bit more in the win at Portland. “I think it was a great team effort. We preached before the game, ‘No excuses,'” Cousins told reporters. “It stinks that my partner in crime, AD, went out last night. That being said, we kind of crumbled as a team the previous night. We just tried to come in with no excuses.” E‘Twaun Moore made all four of his 3-point attempts en route to 19 points, marking the third time in four games he has hit exactly four from beyond the arc.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Pelicans PG Rajon Rondo is averaging 12.5 points, 11.5 assists and seven rebounds over his last two games.

2. Warriors F Kevin Durant scored 24 points Sunday and is averaging 26 in three contests since returning from an ankle injury.

3. Golden State SF Andre Iguodala (knee) has missed two straight games and is day-to-day.

PREDICTION: Warriors 113, Pelicans 109