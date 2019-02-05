Collison, Pacers hold on to edge depleted Pelicans

Darren Collison scored 22 points to lead a balance scoring attack as the visiting Indiana Pacers held off the New Orleans Pelicans 109-107 on Monday night.

Feb 4, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Aaron Holiday (3) attempts a dunk New Orleans Pelicans forward Cheick Diallo (13) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Collison was joined in double figures by Domantas Sabonis (16 points and 13 rebounds), Myles Turner (15 points, nine rebounds), Thaddeus Young (14 points) and Bojan Bogdanovich (14 points) as the Pacers won their second straight game to finish a 2-2 road trip.

Jahlil Okafor had 25 points and 13 rebounds and Jrue Holiday added 19 points and 11 rebounds, and fell one assist shy of a triple-double to lead the injury-riddled Pelicans, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Ian Clark had 18 points, Darius Miller scored 16 and Cheick Diallo had 12 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans, which lost its third straight as it played its fourth straight game without five of its top six scorers due to injuries.

Kenrich Williams’ 3-pointer started the third-quarter scoring and pulled New Orleans even before Indiana opened a 10-point lead midway through the quarter.

The Pelicans closed the gap to three points before the Pacers rebuilt it to 83-74 after the third quarter.

Indiana extended the lead to 11 before New Orleans cut it to four on a 3-pointer by Miller.

Collison answered with a 3-pointer and Bogdanovich added a technical free throw, but the Pelicans came back again. Clark made a 3-pointer and assisted on an Okafor basket to get them within one with 2:30 left.

New Orleans had a chance to take the lead, but Miller missed a 3-pointer, and Collison’s 3-pointer gave the Pacers a 106-102 lead with 1:54 to play.

Okafor’s layup got the Pelicans within two, but they again missed an opportunity to take the lead when Williams missed a 3-pointer.

Collison’s jumper pushed Indiana’s lead to 108-104 with 27 seconds left, and after Miller missed another 3-pointer, Collison added a free throw with 10 seconds left.

Clark made a layup to trim the deficit back to three, and the Pacers turned the ball over with five seconds left.

Indiana fouled Holiday before he could attempt a tying 3-pointer. He made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second, but New Orleans knocked the rebound out of bounds.

The Pacers inbounded the ball and the clock expired.

—Field Level Media