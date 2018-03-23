Pelicans win fourth straight in comeback over Lakers

Anthony Davis had 33 points and nine rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans overcame an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 128-125, on Thursday night at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Rajon Rondo, who finished with 10 assists, had 12 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer and layup that put the Pelicans on top with two minutes to play.

Jrue Holiday added 26 points, with Ian Clark and E’Twaun Moore contributing 13 each for New Orleans, which completed a stretch of three home games in three nights and five in six nights. After losing to the Rockets last the Pelicans beat the Celtics on Sunday, the Mavericks on Tuesday and the Pacers on Wednesday.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope made eight 3-pointers and led the Lakers with 28 points, Julius Randle had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Brook Lopez scored 23, Kyle Kuzma had 22 and Isaiah Thomas 15 off the bench.

Lonzo Ball, the Lakers’ much-ballyhooed rookie point guard, struggled from the floor in shooting 2-for-15 overall (1-for-12 from 3-point range) in scoring just six points. Ball did add 13 rebounds and nione assists.

Los Angeles, which lost its fourth straight game, led 108-97 after three quarters but didn’t score in the final 3:30.

Rondo scored five points and Cheick Diallo had four to cut the margin to two before Los Angeles scored a fourth-quarter point.

Thomas ended the Lakers’ drought with a 3-pointer and L.A. twice got the lead to six before Moore’s 3-pointer and Davis’ basket cut the Los Angeles lead to 116-115.

New Orleans got within one point twice more before Lopez’s 3-pointer pushed the Lakers’ lead to four with four minutes remaining.

Rondo made a 3-pointer and layup to give the Pelicans a 126-125 lead with two minutes left.

Davis made two free throws with four seconds left to extend the lead to three, then stole the ball on Los Angeles’ last possession.

The Lakers had a two-point lead after a high-scoring first half, but Davis scored six points as the Pelicans grabbed an 86-80 lead early in the third quarter.

Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma made consecutive 3-pointers as Los Angeles regained the lead at 88-86.

The score was tied twice before Kuzma scored four straight points to help the Lakers take a 101-93 lead.

Clark and Holiday made consecutive baskets, but Los Angeles scored the final five points to build a 108-97 edge after three quarters.

Caldwell-Pope made all five of his 3-point attempts as the Lakers had their highest-scoring quarter of the season in taking a 44-40 lead after the first period.

Kuzma and Davis each scored 10 points in the second quarter and Los Angeles had a 73-71 lead at halftime.

—Field Level Media