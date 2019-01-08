Davis, Pelicans send Grizzlies to 6th straight loss

Anthony Davis had 36 points and 13 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Memphis Grizzlies 114-95 on Monday night.

The Pelicans, who handed the Cavaliers their ninth consecutive loss on Saturday in Cleveland, gave the Grizzlies their sixth consecutive loss.

The Pelicans last won consecutive games during a three-game winning streak from Nov. 16-19.

Memphis dropped to 3-13 since a 107-103 victory against the host Pelicans on Dec. 7.

Frank Jackson came off the bench to add 17 points, Julius Randle scored 15 points, Jrue Holiday had 13 and Elfrid Payton 11 for the Pelicans.

Mike Conley led Memphis with 22 points and 10 assists, JaMychal Green came off the bench to score 16 and Jaren Jackson Jr. had 12.

New Orleans made just 6 of 17 3-pointers (35.3 percent), but shot 55.7 percent (44 of 79) on field goals despite playing without starting forwards Nikola Mirotic (ankle) and E’Twaun Moore (leg).

The Pelicans led by two points at halftime, but the Grizzlies took a five-point lead early in the third quarter.

Memphis went scoreless for 5 1/2 minutes as New Orleans took a 70-60 lead.

Conley ended the drought with a 3-pointer, but two 3-pointers by Frank Jackson and one by Holiday helped the Pelicans extend the lead to 86-73 after three quarters.

Jackson Jr.’s layup and Conley’s 3-pointer started the fourth-quarter scoring and pulled the Grizzlies within eight points.

Four Pelicans scored two points each as they rebuilt the lead to 94-80.

They continued to expand the lead, building a margin as big as 23 points.

Davis scored 19 points, making 9 of 10 shots, as the Pelicans took a 31-27 lead after one quarter. He only made 1 of 4 field goals in the second quarter as New Orleans took a 53-51 halftime lead.

Similarly, New Orleans dropped to 44.4 percent shooting in the second quarter after shooting 70 percent in the first.

