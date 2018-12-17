Heat close out road trip with balanced win in New Orleans

Josh Richardson led a balanced Miami attack with 22 points as the visiting Heat defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, 102-96, on Sunday night.

Dwyane Wade added 19 points, Hassan Whiteside tallied 17 points and 12 rebounds, Tyler Johnson scored 15 and Derrick Jones Jr. put in 11 for the Heat, who finished 4-2 on their road trip.

Anthony Davis led the Pelicans with 27 points and 12 rebounds, Jrue Holiday scored 22 points before fouling out, E’Twaun Moore scored 11 and Solomon Hill added 10.

Julius Randle had 17 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans before limping to the locker room with a sprained right ankle midway through the fourth quarter.

The Heat dominated the boards, finishing with a 57-38 rebounding advantage — including a 22-11 edge in offensive rebounds.

The Heat led by six points at halftime and quickly expanded the margin at the start of the third quarter.

Johnson made two 3-pointers and Richardson made another as Miami scored the first 11 points of the quarter to take a 68-51 lead.

New Orleans negated that push as Randle scored seven points and the Pelicans climbed within 72-66.

They got as close as five points before four free throws by Wade, two more by Kelly Olynyk and a Richardson jumper gave the Heat an 85-73 lead after three quarters.

Holiday’s 3-pointer started the fourth-quarter scoring, but that was New Orleans’ only basket during the first six-plus minutes of the period.

Miami only made two field goals during the same time frame, so when Davis made a 3-pointer with 5:41 left, the Pelicans trailed just 89-81. But Richardson immediately answered with a 3-pointer.

New Orleans twice got within six points, but couldn’t get any closer until the final eight seconds. But a pair of Richardson free throws put the game away.

The Heat led by as many as nine points in the first quarter before settling for a 33-28 edge at the end of the period.

Miami led by as many as 11 points in the second quarter before New Orleans got as close as two points late in the period. Wade barely beat the quarter buzzer as he banked in a 3-pointer with two seconds left to give the Heat a 57-51 halftime lead.

