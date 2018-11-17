Davis pours in 43 as Pelicans rally, beat Knicks

Anthony Davis had 43 points and 17 rebounds as the host New Orleans Pelicans overcame an 11-point deficit midway through the fourth quarter to defeat the New York Knicks 129-124 on Friday night.

Jrue Holiday had 24 points and 10 assists, Julius Randle came off the bench to score 19 with 11 rebounds, E’Twaun Moore scored 13 and Nikola Mirotic added 12 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans, which trailed by as many as 19 points as it began a stretch of three homes games in four days.

Elfrid Payton started for the Pelicans after missing the last nine games because of a sprained right ankle, but he left the game for good in the first half after fracturing his left small finger.

Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 30 points, Trey Burke came off the bench to score 24, Emmanuel Mudiay scored 19 and Kevin Knox and Allonzo Trier had 11 each for the Knicks, who lost their fourth straight and sixth in their last seven.

New York, which had been outscored by a total of 67 points in three straight losses to Toronto, Orlando and Oklahoma City, looked poised to end its losing streak for most of the game, but it could not hold on.

The Knicks led 114-103 lead midway through the fourth quarter before Davis and Randle brought New Orleans back. They scored six points each during a 19-5 run that gave New Orleans a 122-119 lead with 1:47 left.

Hardaway made two free throws and Davis missed two, but Randle grabbed an offensive rebound and scored on a put-back. Holiday’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 127-121 with 35 seconds left.

New York led by 10 at halftime and Knox scored eight points as the lead grew to 14 midway through the third quarter.

New Orleans made a push, and seven straight points by Davis cut the lead to 84-81.

Hardaway made two 3-pointers as the Knicks increased the lead to 10 before taking a 96-88 lead after three quarters.

The Knicks raced to a 32-16 lead after one quarter. Eight New York players scored in the period and the Pelicans made just 7 of 24 shots as their three starting perimeter players — Payton, Holiday and Moore — were a combined 0-for-7.

New Orleans fell behind by 19 on two occasions, but started getting to the foul line to cut into the lead.

After not shooting a free throw in the first quarter, the Pelicans made 13 of 16 in the second quarter, getting as close as seven points before the Knicks took a 64-54 halftime lead.

