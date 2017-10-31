Speights' long-range shooting helps Magic beat Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS -- Reserve center Marreese Speights exploded for four wide-open 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 points, and Nikola Vucevic, Jonathon Simmons and Evan Fournier added 20 points each to lift the Orlando Magic to a 115-99 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night at the Smoothie King Center.

The Magic (5-2) led 88-83 after three quarters, then held the Pelicans to 15 fourth-quarter points. Orlando outscored the Pelicans 55-35 in the second half.

Aaron Gordon had 17 points for the Magic.

New Orleans (3-4) got 26 points from Anthony Davis in the first half, but he scored only two points in the third quarter and finished with 39 points and 10 rebounds. DeMarcus Cousins, who averaged 36.3 points over the previous three games, was held in check, scoring just 12 points on 5-of-14 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds.

Jrue Holiday contributed 11 points and eight assists for the Pelicans.

Davis did most of the damage in the first half from inside and at the free-throw line. He was 8 of 11 from the field and made all 10 of his foul shots as the Pelicans erased a 33-24 first-quarter deficit to take a 64-60 halftime lead.

Cousins was shut out in the first quarter, but he had 10 of the Pelicans’ 40 second-quarter points.

Orlando was led in the first half by Fournier with 16 points, including 4 of 5 from long range.

NOTES: C DeMarcus Cousins was named the Western Conference Player of the Week in leading the Pelicans to a 2-1 record. Cousins averaged 36.3 points on 54.4 percent shooting, 16.0 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. “Even Captain Obvious called that one,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said of the award. ... Gentry also said 15-year veteran PG Jameer Nelson has been a steadying influence. “He’s just a real pro,” Gentry said. “He came in without a practice and was able to figure out some of the things we were doing offensively and where guys wanted the ball.” ... Orlando coach Frank Vogel said Cousins “is one of the most unique players in the league, with the size and physicality of his game, driving from the perimeter and pounding you on the offensive glass, his ability to shoot the ball from the perimeter and take bigger centers off the bounce. You try to swarm the paint, he’s a great passer, too.”