Magic embarrass Davis, Pelicans in rout

Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 17 rebounds as the visiting Orlando Magic continued to roll with a 118-88 victory over the reeling New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Feb 12, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; Orlando Magic forward Wesley Iwundu (25) shoots the ball over New Orleans Pelicans center Julius Randle (30) during the first quarter at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Vucevic led four Magic players with at least 20 points as Orlando won its fourth straight game and sixth in its last seven. Evan Fournier scored 22 and Jonathan Isaac and Aaron Gordon scored 20 each.

The Pelicans, who were coming off a season-low point total in a 99-90 loss at Memphis on Saturday, fell short of that total and lost for the eighth time in 11 games.

The Magic, who finished 3-0 on their road trip, led by 25 points after nine minutes and maintained command throughout.

New Orleans, meanwhile, continued to struggle in the midst of an injury-plagued season that got worse late last month when All-Star forward Anthony Davis asked the team to trade him.

Davis, playing his third game since the trade deadline passed and he returned from a finger injury, had three points on 1-for-9 shooting and six rebounds in 24 minutes.

E’Twaun Moore scored 19 points, Jrue Holiday added 16, Julius Randle had 15 and Tim Frazier 10 to lead the Pelicans.

Orlando made 21 of 22 free throws and New Orleans made 6 of 8. The Magic had a 58-42 rebounding edge.

The Magic, who led by as many as 28 points in the first quarter and 17 at halftime, scored the first five points of the second half and didn’t allow the lead to get below 20. They expanded it to 92-61 after three quarters.

The Magic dominated the first quarter, racing to a 39-11 lead before the Pelicans scored the final six points of the period.

Isaac single-handedly outscored New Orleans, finishing with 16 points, and Fournier added 14, while the Pelicans made just 8-for-24 shots.

Holiday and Moore scored nine points each as New Orleans chipped away at the deficit in the second quarter, closing within 63-46 at halftime.

—Field Level Media