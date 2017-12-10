Preview: 76ers at Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans look to end an uneven four-game homestand with a victory when they host the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. The Pelicans are 1-2 on the string at home, with losses to one of the best teams in the league (Golden State) and one of the worst (Sacramento) sandwiching a victory over Denver.

Star forward Anthony Davis returned from a groin injury to provide 18 points in the overtime loss to the Kings on Friday, a result that left a mark for a team that has designs on climbing the ladder in the Western Conference. “You can’t give Knute Rockne speeches every night,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry told reporters. “You know, as an athlete, it’s your job. And it’s our job as coaches (to get them ready). We have to have the energy to go out and play against a team like that and make sure we are getting the job done.” The 76ers have lost three in a row after a 105-98 setback at Cleveland while star center Joel Embiid was rested. Embiid is expected back for this one, but forward Robert Covington left the loss with a back injury after tumbling into the stands.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN Philadelphia Plus, FSN New Orleans

ABOUT THE 76ERS (13-12): Covington was 5-for-7 from 3-point range and recorded 19 points before his injury, and JJ Redick matched him in the scoring column in the loss to Cleveland. Coach Brett Brown did not have an immediate update after the game on Covington, who reportedly landed on a metal object behind the Cavaliers’ bench. Embiid recorded 33 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five blocks in his most recent game, and the 7-footer is averaging 25.6 points on 53.8 percent shooting on the road compared to 22.2 and 45.5 at home.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (13-13): Davis was expected to play about 25 minutes Friday but was able to give his team 31, and the 24-year-old reported no issues with the groin. New Orleans will hope for Davis to provide a little more support for fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins, who scored 38 points against Sacramento and is averaging 39 in 40.5 minutes over the last two games. Point guard Rajon Rondo was rested on Friday after averaging 11.5 points on 58.8 percent shooting and 9.8 assists over the first four contests in December.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Pelicans have allowed seven straight opponents to score at least 110 points, going 2-5 in that span.

2. Sixers PG T.J. McConnell (shoulder) has missed four of the last five games.

3. Davis averaged 28.5 points and 13.5 rebounds as the teams split two meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Pelicans 114, 76ers 109