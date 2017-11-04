FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 5, 2017 / 3:08 AM / in 2 hours

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F DeMarcus Cousins chipped in with 20 points and 22 boards, one rebound shy of his season high, and seven assists in Friday’s win at Dallas. He recorded eight double-doubles, including two games of at least 20 points and 20 rebounds.

F Anthony Davis finished with a game-high 30 points, 13 rebounds and four assists as New Orleans beat Dallas Friday. He’s scored at least 30 points five times in his first eight games this season, while registering seven double-doubles in seven of his first eight games this year.

