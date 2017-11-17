FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Ivanka Trump and the fugitive from Panama
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Global Investment Outlook
'The fear is gone': Boom-time complacency tops worry list for investors
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
BUSINESS
Buyers circle suddenly attractive media companies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NBA
November 18, 2017 / 6:24 AM / in an hour

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C DeMarcus Cousins recorded 25 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto.

F Anthony Davis was held to 19 points, getting to the free throw line only once in Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto.

G Rajon Rondo had four points and eight assists in 14 minutes of Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto. It was his first start of the season after missing the first 13 games rehabbing from sports hernia surgery. He sat out the second half as a precaution. “I thought he was fine,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.