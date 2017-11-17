New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

C DeMarcus Cousins recorded 25 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto.

F Anthony Davis was held to 19 points, getting to the free throw line only once in Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto.

G Rajon Rondo had four points and eight assists in 14 minutes of Wednesday’s 125-116 loss to Toronto. It was his first start of the season after missing the first 13 games rehabbing from sports hernia surgery. He sat out the second half as a precaution. “I thought he was fine,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said.