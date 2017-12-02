FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
December 3, 2017 / 5:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Anthony Davis exited Friday night’s game against the Jazz with a groin injury in the opening minute of the fourth quarter. Davis had to be helped off the court and did not return. He finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds. New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said Davis will undergo an MRI in Portland and will likely not play against the Trail Blazers on Saturday. Still, Gentry didn’t use losing Davis as an excuse for the Pelicans’ inability to defend the red-hot Jazz down the stretch. In the end, New Orleans (11-11) suffered a third straight loss.

F Darius Miller is shooting 49.4 percent from 3-point range this season, ranking second among all NBA players.

