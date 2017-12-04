FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
December 5, 2017 / 4:04 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

New Orleans Pelicans - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Anthony Davis (pelvis) has been ruled out of Monday’s game against the defending-champion Warriors. It will be the second game Davis has missed since suffering the injury in Friday’s contest against the Jazz. Davis fell to the floor in the fourth quarter of the loss to Utah and was unable to get off the floor. He was taken from the court on a wheelchair and underwent an MRI exam the following day in Portland before missing that night’s game against the Trail Blazers. Davis was re-examined Sunday in New Orleans before the club said he would sit out Monday’s game.

