G Tony Allen of the New Orleans Pelicans will be sidelined three to four weeks because of a nondisplaced left proximal fibula fracture. Allen, who turns 36 next month, left Sunday’s game after just one minute on the floor, and he did not play Monday against the Houston Rockets. His injury is to the lower leg, near the ankle. Known primarily for his defensive prowess, Allen’s playing time has been reduced to just 12.4 minutes per game this season, and he is averaging just 4.7 points.