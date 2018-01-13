Pelicans power past Blazers behind Davis, Cousins

Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins had monster games in leading the New Orleans Pelicans past the visiting Portland Trail Blazers 119-113 Friday night at Smoothie King Center.

Davis poured in 36 points to go with nine rebounds, and Cousins collected 24 points, 19 rebounds and eight assists. Jrue Holiday chipped in 25 points, six assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Pelicans, who shot 53.4 percent from the field.

Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum each scored 23 points to lead five Portland players in double figures. Al-Farouq Aminu contributed 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Blazers, who also got 19 points from Jusuf Nurkic and 17 from Shabazz Napier.

The game was tied 61-61 at halftime. Lillard had 15 points, Nurkic 13 and Al-Farouq Aminu 12 for the Blazers. Holiday scored 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting and Cousins and Davis chipped in 13 apiece for the Pelicans before the break.

Portland opened a 75-67 lead to start the third quarter. New Orleans rallied to go ahead 83-80 late in the quarter. The Pelicans’ edge was 88-86 heading into the final period.

Davis’ three-point play gave New Orleans a 103-99 advantage with five minutes to play. After an exchange of baskets, Nurkic’s layup drew Portland to within 105-103 with 4:21 to go.

Davis hit a 20-footer, Cousins dunked, and New Orleans’ lead was 109-103 with 2:50 left. Shabazz Napier’s layup cut the difference to 109-105 with two minutes remaining. Holiday’s jumper and a Davis hook stoked the Pelicans’ lead to 113-105 with 1:14 to go. The Blazers got no closer than six points the rest of the way.

New Orleans closed out the first quarter with a 20-6 run take a 31-25 lead.

The Pelicans led 45-29 midway through the second quarter. The Blazers outscored them 32-16 the rest of the way to go into halftime even.

Portland had won 10 of the previous 15 meetings between the teams.

