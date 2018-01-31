Randolph scores 26 as Kings outlast Pelicans

Zach Randolph had 26 points and 12 rebounds, and the Sacramento Kings pulled away for a 114-103 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night in the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

Kosta Koufos added 17 points and 17 rebounds. De‘Aaron Fox and Garrett Temple scored 15 each, and George Hill had 14.

Anthony Davis had 23 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Pelicans, who fell to 0-2 since losing All-Star forward DeMarcus Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury. They had won seven of eight prior to his injury. Jrue Holiday added 21 points, Ian Clark scored a season-high 20, and Darius Miller and Jameer Nelson each had 10 off the bench.

Sacramento out-rebounded New Orleans 49-36 as it took a 2-1 lead in a season series in which the road team has won each game with one more to play.

The Pelicans led by one point at halftime, but the Kings scored the first six points of the third quarter.

Holiday made a jumper for New Orleans’ first points of the quarter, but Randolph scored five points during a 14-6 run that gave Sacramento an 81-70 lead.

The Pelicans scored the next six points before the Kings rebuilt the lead to 12. Clark scored five points as New Orleans scored the final seven points to cut the lead to 90-85 after three quarters.

Clark scored five points and the Pelicans got within one point before Sacramento scored eight consecutive points for a 102-93 lead.

A basket by Clark ended the run and New Orleans got within five before Hill made a 3-pointer and the Kings took a 109-99 lead with 2:44 left.

Holiday and Davis made back-to-back baskets, but Randolph converted a three-point play and Koufos added another basket to put Sacramento in command.

Holiday had nine points and four assists and the Pelicans had 10 assists on 11 field goals as they took a 29-25 lead after the first quarter.

New Orleans led by as many as nine points and the Kings by six in the second quarter before the Pelicans took a 62-61 halftime lead.

