Aldridge's double-double helps Spurs down Pelicans

LaMarcus Aldridge poured in 28 points in just three quarters of play, and Rudy Gay added 22 points, including 16 in the third quarter, as the visiting San Antonio Spurs rolled past the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 126-114 on Saturday.

Aldridge, who also had 12 rebounds, was questionable to play right up until tipoff because of a sore left wrist. He scored 10 of the Spurs’ first 20 points on the way to his 15th double-double of the season.

San Antonio led by just three points at the half but scored 13 of the first 17 points of the third quarter to build its lead to 73-61. The Spurs eventually pushed their advantage to as many as 18 points in the quarter before settling for a 96-85 lead heading for the final period.

The Spurs then started the fourth quarter with a 9-2 run. San Antonio was up 119-99 midway through the period when Gay twisted his left ankle and had to be helped to the locker room.

Pau Gasol scored 13 points and took nine rebounds for San Antonio in the win, with Derrick White adding 12, Bryn Forbes 11 and Quincy Pondexter 10 for the Spurs. Gay also had 11 rebounds for San Antonio.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 29 points, while Jahlil Okafor added 24 points (on 10-for-12 shooting) and a season-high 15 rebounds for New Orleans. Frank Jackson and Darius Miller scored 15 and 11 points, respectively, for New Orleans, which has lost five of its past six, with three of those games away from home.

Aldridge paced the Spurs with 16 points in the first half as San Antonio led 60-57 at halftime. The Spurs led by as many as 10 points over the first two quarters and hit 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc.

New Orleans got 33 of its first-half points from Holiday (18) and Okafor (15). The Pelicans were 4 of 16 from 3-point range in the half.

San Antonio played without guard DeMar DeRozan (sore left knee) and reserve forward Davis Bertans (personal reasons).

The Pelicans’ injury list included Anthony Davis (who missed his fourth straight game with a left index-finger fracture), Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) and Julius Randle (right ankle sprain), three of their top four scorers this season.

