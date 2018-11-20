Davis leads explosive Pelicans over Spurs

Anthony Davis scored 29 points to lead four New Orleans players with more than 20 points as the host Pelicans routed the San Antonio Spurs 140-126 on Monday night.

Davis, who had scored a total of 83 points in the previous two games, finished the game six points shy of 10,000 points for his seven-year career. The Pelicans, who improved to 8-1 at home, swept a three-game homestand in which they averaged 131 points. They have won six of their last seven games.

E’Twaun Moore scored 24 points, Julius Randle came off the bench to contribute a triple-double - 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists - Jrue Holiday scored 21, Nikola Mirotic had 13 and Frank Jackson came off the bench to score 12.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points to lead San Antonio. Bryn Forbes had 20, former Pelican Dante Cunningham scored 19, Rudy Gay had 17 and Marco Belinelli and Jakob Poeltl came off the bench to score 11 each for the Spurs, who lost for the sixth time in eight games.

LaMarcus Aldridge was held to seven points, but chipped in 10 rebounds.

The Pelicans led by one at halftime and scored the first eight points of the third quarter to extend the lead to 76-67 on a 3-pointer by Mirotic.

DeRozan scored seven points and Gay had six as the Spurs closed within 83-82.

Davis had five points during an 18-7 run that pushed New Orleans’ lead to 101-89.

DeRozan scored six points in the final 1:20, but the Pelicans still had a 108-97 lead after three quarters.

Holiday scored seven points as New Orleans increased the lead to 119-103 with less than nine minutes remaining. The Pelicans led by as many as 20 before both coaches removed their starters.

Gay and Forbes scored 11 points each as San Antonio raced to a 39-30 lead after the first quarter. But New Orleans picked up its scoring pace in the second quarter and took a 68-67 halftime lead as Davis finished the half with 18 points. Randle had 15 and Moore 14.

