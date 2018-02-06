Hot-shooting Jazz torch Pelicans

EditorsNote: revises fourth paragraph

Rodney Hood came off the bench to score 30 points as the hot-shooting Utah Jazz won their sixth consecutive game with a 133-109 victory over the host New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night in the Smoothie King Center.

The Jazz made 58.4 percent (52 of 89) of their field-goal attempts, including 66.7 percent (14 of 21) of their 3-point tries.

Utah’s Ricky Rubio had 20 points and 11 assists, Derrick Favors scored 19, Rudy Gobert had 19 points and 10 rebounds, Joe Ingles scored 18 and Royce O‘Neale had 13.

Hood made 12 of 14 field-goal attempts, including all four shots from 3-point range, and Gobert made 7 of 8 shots. Favors was 7-for-11 shooting and made both of his 3-pointers. Ingles made 7 of 12 shots, including 4 of 5 from beyond the arc.

Jrue Holiday led the Pelicans with 28 points, and Rajon Rondo scored 18. Anthony Davis, who averaged 40.5 points in his previous two games, had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Ian Clark and E‘Twaun Moore scored 14 each. Nikola Mirotic made his first start in his second game since being acquired from the Chicago Bulls in a Thursday trade, and he had five points and three rebounds in 33 minutes.

Utah’s bench outscored New Orleans’ bench, 55-29.

Favors scored eight points as the Jazz extended their six-point halftime lead to an 84-66 cushion midway through the third quarter. He finished with 10 points in the period.

Utah led by 19 points on three occasions before taking a 99-86 edge after three quarters despite 12 points by Holiday in the period. The Jazz led by no fewer than 11 points in the fourth quarter before expanding the margin down the stretch.

The Jazz made 13 of 21 field goals, including 4 of 5 3-point tries, to take a 34-23 lead after one quarter.

They took their biggest lead to that point, 52-36, on a 3-pointer by Rubio before the Pelicans finished the second quarter with a push. Rondo made four 3-pointers in as many attempts as New Orleans cut the deficit to 70-64 at halftime.

The Pelicans shot 56.5 percent (26 of 46) in the first half, but the Jazz were even better, shooting 61.4 percent (27 of 44). New Orleans wound up shooting 50.5 percent (47 of 93) from the floor.

