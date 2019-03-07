Jazz avenge Monday loss to Pelicans with 114-104 win

EditorsNote: changes to “three more” in seventh graf

Mar 6, 2019; New Orleans, LA, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Solomon Hill (44) shoes during warm ups prior to the game against Utah Jazz at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Favors scored 25 points, and the visiting Utah Jazz ended the New Orleans Pelicans’ three-game winning streak with a 114-104 victory Wednesday night.

Rudy Gobert added 22 points and 13 rebounds, Donovan Mitchell scored 22, Kyle Korver had 12, Jae Crowder scored 11 and Joe Ingles had 10 points and 10 assists for the Jazz, who had lost at home to the Pelicans 115-112 on Monday.

Favors made 9 of 11 field-goal attempts, and Gobert made 10 of 12.

The Jazz won for the fifth time in their past six games overall and the eighth time in the past 10 meetings with the Pelicans.

Julius Randle scored 23 points, Jrue Holiday and Anthony Davis added 16 each, Frank Jackson scored 13 and Kenrich Williams had 12 to lead the Pelicans.

Mitchell scored seven quick points as the Jazz extended their 11-point halftime lead to 69-51 early in the third quarter.

Utah led by 18 on three more occasions before Randle scored six points during a 10-0 run that pulled the Pelicans within 76-68.

Favors ended the run by making a dunk, but New Orleans closed within four points.

The Jazz scored the final five points of the period to take an 85-76 lead after three quarters.

Favors, who had the final four points of the third quarter, started the fourth-quarter scoring with a put-back and he added another basket as Utah opened a 93-78 lead.

The Pelicans closed within 104-98, but Ricky Rubio made one of two free throws and Gobert added a dunk and free throw for a 10-point lead with two minutes remaining.

Korver came off the bench to make all three of his shots, including two 3-pointers, and score eight as the Jazz took a 25-23 lead after the first quarter.

The score was tied five times early in the second quarter before Utah broke from the final tie with a 9-0 run that gave the Jazz a 48-39 lead.

The Jazz increased the margin to as many as 13 points before settling for a 58-47 lead at the half.

—Field Level Media