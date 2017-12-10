Preview: Hawks at Knicks

The New York Knicks’ current slide began with a loss at Atlanta last month, a result they will try to avenge when they host the Hawks on Sunday. The Knicks were 10-7 before falling 116-104 to the Hawks on Nov. 24 and are now 12-13 after dropping a 104-102 decision in Chicago on Saturday.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points and New York staged a furious rally in the waning moments before the lanky Latvian’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer rimmed out, dropping the Knicks to 1-8 on the road. Courtney Lee added 14 points and is averaging 17.4 during an eight-game stretch that began when he poured in a season-high 26 versus Atlanta last month. Ersan Ilyasova made all nine of his shots - including five from 3-point range - in a remarkable 26-point effort to lift the Hawks past Orlando 117-110 on Saturday. Big men Dewayne Dedmon (tibia), Mike Muscala (ankle) and John Collins (shoulder) all missed the win for Atlanta.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Southeast (Atlanta), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE HAWKS (6-19): Atlanta entered Saturday tied for fifth in the NBA in 3-point percentage before Ilyasova’s performance led the squad to a season-best 51.5 percent showing from long range. Kent Bazemore and Marco Belinelli both hit on 3-of-6 3-pointers while rookie Tyler Cavanaugh went 3-for-5. Leading scorer Dennis Schroder recorded 26 points and eight assists in the win at New York last month.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (12-13): Porzingis’ miss at the buzzer capped a rough night for New York’s starting five, which shot 40.3 percent overall and 2-for-14 from beyond the arc while digging an early hole. “First, it’s worthless,” coach Jeff Hornacek told reporters of the late rally. “The game was lost much earlier.” Perhaps Hornacek once again will lean on his reserves as they combined for 45 points on 18-of-29 shooting, led by rookie Frank Ntilikina’s 10 points and seven assists in 21 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks C Enes Kanter, who missed the previous meeting with Atlanta, has recorded four double-doubles in his last five games.

2. Bazemore has made 8-of-8 free throws over his last three games after going six straight contests without a single attempt.

3. Atlanta has won four straight meetings.

PREDICTION: Knicks 106, Hawks 101