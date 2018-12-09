Dinwiddie leads charge off bench as Nets stop Knicks

Reserve Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 of his 25 points after halftime as the Brooklyn Nets ended a dubious road losing streak with a 112-104 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

On the first day he was eligible for a four-year contract extension, Dinwiddie reached double figures for the 24th time and a team-record 21st straight time coming off the bench.

Dinwiddie constantly reached the rim unimpeded and shot 10-for-17 from the field. His latest productive outing helped the Nets get a road win on the second night of a back-to-back, ending a 33-game skid that tied an NBA record and dated back to Dec. 21, 2015 at Chicago.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson scored 20 points, and his second 20-point game of the season helped the Nets get consecutive wins for the first time since winning at Phoenix and Denver on Nov. 6 and Nov. 9. He also provided several key defensive plays, including a block on Allonzo Trier’s layup attempt with 35 seconds left to preserve a six-point lead.

Allen Crabbe hit five 3-pointers and added 17 as the Nets shot 48.9 percent and hit 11 of 22 3-pointers. Jarrett Allen contributed 14 and 12 rebounds while D’Angelo Russell handed out a season-best 11 assists.

Enes Kanter led the Knicks with 23 and 14 rebounds but he was not on the floor for the entire fourth quarter. Another member of New York’s starting five, Tim Hardaway Jr., was held to seven points and shot 2 of 12.

Trier added 15, Emmanuel Mudiay contributed 13 and Mario Hezonja and Damyean Dotson each added 12 for the Knicks.

Despite shooting 47 percent, the Knicks lost their third straight since last Saturday’s overtime thriller over Milwaukee.

The Knicks were within 43-39 on a 3-pointer by Mudiay with 5:12 remaining but missed eight straight shots until the final possession of the first half and Brooklyn took a 56-45 lead at the half.

Three straight hoops by Dinwiddie helped the Nets stay in control and take a 94-77 lead into the fourth.

New York started the fourth with a 14-6 run and was within 101-96 on a layup by Frank Ntilikina with about 5 1/2 minutes left but a 3-pointer by Crabbe restored the double-digit lead at 106-96 a minute later.

