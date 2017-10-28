Knicks top Nets for first win

NEW YORK -- Kristaps Porzingis scored 30 points as the New York Knicks pulled away in the third quarter and beat the Brooklyn Nets 107-86 Friday night.

Porzingis helped the Knicks avoid their first 0-4 start since dropping the first five games of the 59-loss 2005-06 season by making 13 of 24 shots.

The third-year forward thrived against most defenders the Nets put on him, but seemed to do his best work against Rondae-Hollis Jefferson. He turned in his third 30-point game of the season as the Knicks rebounded from Tuesday’s ugly 110-89 loss at Boston.

Courtney Lee added 13 while Doug McDermott and Enes Kanter contributed 12 apiece as the Knicks held commanding edges in rebounds (55-34) second-chance points (31-6) and points in the paint (50-26)

New York rookie Frank Ntilikina made his home debut and scored his first career points late in the third after missing his first five shots. He added a 3-pointer early in the fourth and finished with nine points and five assists in 21:47.

D‘Angelo Russell returned after missing Wednesday’s win over Cleveland with a sprained right knee and led the Nets with 15 points. His teammates provided Russell with little help as the Nets didn’t place a second player in double figures until late in the third.

Quincy Acy added 12 as the Nets dropped to 0-3 on the road and shot 40.5 percent.

Porzingis scored 14 points as the Knicks held a 47-42 lead at halftime by holding the Nets to 14 points in the second quarter and forcing eight turnovers.

The lead reached 58-44 about four minutes into the third on a three-point play by Porzingis. The Knicks took their first 20-point lead on an uncontested 3-pointer by Lee with 5:03 left in the period and carried an 83-66 lead into the fourth.

Porzingis then capped his big night by converting a Brooklyn turnover into a breakaway dunk with 4:38 remaining for a 98-78 lead.

NOTES: Brooklyn owner Mikhail Prokhorov reportedly agreed to sell 49 percent of the team to Chinese businessman Joseph Tsai. Tsai reportedly has an option to take over control the team in several years. ... New York G Jarrett Jack made his first start since Jan. 2, 2016, when he was with Brooklyn. He finished with eight points, seven rebounds and five assists in 25:30. ... Brooklyn F Quincy Acy and New York F Wily Hernangomez were assessed double technicals with 28.7 seconds left in the first half for a minor shoving incident under the basket. ... Brooklyn F DeMarre Carroll was hit in the nose with 3:10 left in the third quarter in a collision with New York F Michael Beasley.