Dinwiddie leads Nets past Knicks for third straight win

EditorsNote: Corrects spelling of Dinwiddie throughout

Nov 24, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) warms up before basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

Spencer Dinwiddie scored a game-high 30 points Sunday night for the visiting Brooklyn Nets, who withstood a furious fourth quarter rally by the New York Knicks to escape with a 103-101 victory.

Jarrett Allen finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Taurean Prince added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who have won three in a row — all without the injured Kyrie Irving and Caris LeVert — to get back to .500 at 8-8. Joe Harris added 13 points, and Garrett Temple finished with 12 points.

Marcus Morris Sr. scored 26 points for the Knicks, who have lost three in a row and four of five to fall into last place in the Eastern Conference at 4-13. Julius Randle scored 15 points, followed by Wayne Ellington (12) and Dennis Smith Jr. (10).

The Knicks never led in the second half but mounted a late run and got within a basket four times, first on Morris’ 3-pointer with 1:54 left. Dinwiddie responded with a turnaround bank shot to extend the Nets’ lead to 98-94.

Ellington then drained a 3-pointer to close the gap to 98-97.

Harris scored through a double team to put the lead back to three, and Frank Ntilikina missed the potential game-tying 3-pointer from the wing with 45 seconds left.

Allen hit one of two free throws with 43.3 seconds left to push lead back to four, but Randle again closed the gap to two with a dunk with 11.9 seconds remaining.

Harris finally iced the game with two free throws with 6.8 seconds to go to put the Nets up 103-99, before Randle scored on a putback with 0.4 seconds to go.

Dinwiddie and Temple had six points apiece during a 22-3 first quarter run by the Nets that turned a 12-7 deficit into a 29-15 lead.

But the Knicks immediately responded with a 15-0 run that spanned the quarters. Smith scored the final five points and gave New York the lead with a 3-pointer exactly three minutes into the second.

The Nets took the lead at 34-33 on Dinwiddie’s layup with 6:54 left. That began a 14-2 run for Brooklyn before the Knicks pulled within 52-46 at halftime.

Morris scored 11 of the Knicks’ first 15 points of the second half and drained the 3-pointer that tied the score at 61-61 with 7:40 remaining in the third. Harris answered with a 3-pointer that gave the Nets the lead for good.

The Nets carried an 82-72 lead into the fourth thanks to a pair of free throws by Dinwiddie with 4.3 seconds left in the third. Harris’ 3-pointer with 7:11 remaining in the game gave Brooklyn its biggest lead of the second half at 91-80.

—Field Level Media