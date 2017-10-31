Porzingis nets 38 in Knicks' win over Nuggets

NEW YORK -- Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 38 points as the New York Knicks blew a 23-point lead but made enough plays in the fourth quarter in a 116-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

Porzingis produced his fifth 30-point game of the season and eighth of his career. He made 14 of 26 shots, including four 3-pointers, and surpassed his previous career best set Nov. 16 against the Detroit Pistons.

Kyle O‘Quinn helped Porzingis by finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds for his first double-double of the season. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored all 13 of his points in the fourth, while Enes Kanter and Courtney Lee contributed 12 apiece.

Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 28 points. Jamal Murray added 20 for Denver, which used a 22-2 run in the third and outscored the Knicks 38-19 in the period. Gary Harris added 18, but the Nuggets shot 41.2 percent to New York’s 50 percent.

After withstanding the difficult third, the Knicks took an 84-81 lead into the fourth. Hardaway provided a cushion by scoring 11 points while Porzingis was out and the third-year forward made two more hoops to give the Knicks a 104-95 lead.

Porzingis gave the Knicks a nine-point lead with a fadeaway over Paul Millsap with 5:35 remaining but the Nuggets scored the next seven, getting to within 104-102 on two free throws by Wilson Chandler with 3:10 remaining.

Following a timeout, New York’s Jarrett Jack hit a long jumper for a 106-102 lead. After O‘Quinn blocked Millsap on the other end, Courtney Lee hit two free throws with 2:05 remaining.

A put-back by Murray cut it to 108-104 but Porzingis got a turnaround jumper over Murray to roll in with 89 seconds left remaining for a six-point lead. He then secured the win and his career night by hitting two free throws with 19.7 seconds left.

Before surviving the second half, Porzingis scored 22 points as the Knicks took a 65-43 lead by halftime. The Nuggets stormed back and took a pair of two-point leads before the Knicks regained a slim lead.

Nearly two minutes later, Denver tied the game at 71 apiece on an open 3-pointer by Jokic and took a 73-71 lead on two free throws by Wilson Chandler.

New York regained its footing slightly and took a 77-75 lead when Porzingis dunked over Mason Plumlee with 2:09 left. The Knicks held an 84-81 lead going into the fourth and expanded it to 100-93 on a 3-pointer by Hardaway with about 7 1/2 minutes left before Porzingis finished it off.

NOTES: Knicks G Ron Baker was inactive for the third straight game. Though no official injury is listed, coach Jeff Hornacek said after Friday’s game that Baker was dealing with some ankle soreness. ... Denver F Kenneth Faried played six minutes after sitting for the first time Sunday. ... Newly hired New York Mets manager Mickey Callaway sat courtside. ... New York G Frank Ntilikina finished with five points in 16 minutes in his second career home game.