Harris helps Pistons erase huge deficit to beat Knicks

NEW YORK -- In the first half it did not matter what defender Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy used on Kristaps Porzingis.

Stanley Johnson couldn’t stop him and neither could Tobias Harris. So, faced with a sizable deficit and with Porzingis on pace for a career night, Van Gundy tried veteran Anthony Tolliver.

The move succeeded and the Pistons completed a comeback from a 21-point deficit as Harris scored 12 of his 31 points in the fourth quarter of a 111-107 victory over the New York Knicks on Saturday.

Porzingis led all scorers with 33 points on 11-of-20 shooting, but most of his damage was done in the first half. The 7-foot-3 forward made his first seven shots, 8 of 10 shots by halftime before it changed with Tolliver, who is 6-foot-8 and 10 years older.

“By the time I got on him, he was already rolling pretty heavy and hitting a lot of shots,” Tolliver said after the first game of his second stint with Detroit. “So, for me, I just tried to be a little bit more physical and tried to be there on the catch, make sure he didn’t get any rhythm, catch and shoot shots and stuff like that. Just try to be physical and try to take him off his spot. That’s what I did in the second half.”

Porzingis missed all three of his attempts in the third quarter while playing 7:39. He then went 3 of 7 in the fourth quarter, missing a short jumper with 4:39 remaining, a 3-pointer with 2:53 remaining and a layup with 37 seconds left when it was blocked by Andre Drummond.

“He was just trying to be aggressive and be all over more,” Porzingis said. “I should have done a better job when he’s so into me, drive by him or be aggressive and get fouled.”

Tolliver’s contributions to containing Porzingis enabled Detroit to let its top players make plays down the stretch. Harris gave the Pistons their first lead since the first quarter with a 15-footer on the first possession of the fourth.

Drummond, who collected 21 points and 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, blocked Porzingis’ final shot. Reggie Jackson finished off a 14-point night by scoring seven points in the final two minutes, including the tiebreaking 3-point play with 1:41 seconds.

“Anthony Tolliver is what you call a professional,” Drummond said. “He was inactive last game and he stays ready and did exactly what you are a supposed to do.”

Jackson’s drive and free throw gave the Pistons a 105-102 lead. On their next possession, Harris answered a layup by Kyle O‘Quinn with a 11-foot turnaround jumper to cap a 13-of-24 showing.

After giving up a 3-pointer by Tim Hardaway Jr. with four seconds remaining that made it 109-107, Jackson iced the game at the line with three seconds to go.

And when Jackson and others made the plays down the stretch, it put even more focus on Tolliver’s defensive contribution in his Detroit debut.

“He gets his first opportunity and he’s just a huge contributor,” Van Gundy said. “That’s just a great professional effort.”

Tolliver also contributed offensively, hitting two 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the third when Detroit scored the first nine points to further reduce its 13-point halftime deficit.

The Pistons outscored the Knicks 60-43 in the second half, holding them to 40 percent shooting while making half their shots. Tolliver played 17 of his19:53 after halftime and was a plus-21.

“Coach put me in to see if I can bring a spark and that is what I tried to do,” Tolliver said.

Porzingis finished two shy of his career-high set last November against Detroit and turned in his fifth career 30-point game. Enes Kanter added 17 points and 14 rebounds, mostly in the first half when New York held a 64-51 lead at halftime.

Hardaway contributed 14 but shot 4 of 16 and O‘Quinn totaled 15 for the Knicks, who fell to 0-2.

“We weren’t moving the ball,” New York coach Jeff Hornacek said. “We were trying some things individually.”

NOTES: G Frank Ntilikina (sprained left ankle) did not play after getting hurt going for a rebound during New York’s practice Friday. Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek said Ntilikina could move from side to side and is hopeful the rookie will be available for Tuesday’s game in Boston. ... Asked about Detroit’s foul troubles in its first two games, coach Stan Van Gundy said with a bit of sarcasm: “You don’t have to earn the respect of officials. They’re not interested in status and we all know that.” ... Detroit C Andre Drummond made all three of his free throws. He is 6 of 6 this season and Van Gundy said he considered using him when the Pistons needed to pick a free throw shooter on a possession when the Knicks were called for a defensive three seconds.