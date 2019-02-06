Griffin, Pistons add layer of misery on Knicks

EditorsNote: Corrects Graph 2 fifth straight win for Pistons, corrects to 3-point play by Robinson in Graph 6, clarifies scoring in final graph

Feb 5, 2019; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks forward Noah Vonleh (32) knocks the ball away from Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports

Blake Griffin totaled 29 points, eight assists, and six rebounds Tuesday night as the Detroit Pistons never trailed in a 105-92 victory over the New York Knicks, whose home losing streak reached 15 games.

Griffin helped the Pistons win for only the 11th time in their last 33 games, and they won consecutive games for just the second time since then. He made 10 of 17 shots, including three 3-pointers, as the Pistons shot 46.8 percent and beat the Knicks for the fifth straight time.

Reggie Bullock hit five 3-pointers and added 19 points, while center Andre Drummond totaled 17 points and 16 rebounds for his 42nd double-double. Reggie Jackson contributed 19 points and seven assists as Detroit followed up its 26-point home win over Denver by making enough plays down the stretch.

The Knicks remained winless at home since beating Milwaukee in overtime on Dec. 1. They also dropped their 14th straight game since beating the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 4.

Dennis Smith Jr. led the Knicks with 25 points, but New York shot just 40.0 percent and scored fewer than 100 points for the seventh straight game. Mitchell Robinson added 13 points and fellow rookie Kevin Knox finished with 11.

Griffin scored 14 points as the Pistons shot a blistering 59 percent and held a 36-28 lead after the opening quarter. A three-point play by Robinson and a layup by Allonzo Trier helped the Knicks get within 43-42 about four minutes into the second, but the Pistons re-inserted their starters and took a 57-48 lead on two free throws by Drummond with 3:21 left and a 63-54 lead by halftime.

New York cut the lead to 70-67 with 5:58 on a 3-pointer by Smith, but Detroit carried a 78-71 lead into the fourth.

Detroit twice led by 12 early in the fourth quarter, but the Knicks pulled to within 85-82 on a 3-pointer by Damyean Dotson with 7:52 left.

Detroit scored the next eight points, taking a 93-82 lead on a 3-pointer by Griffin with 4:45 left, then stretched it to 14 with 1:57 left on two free throws by Jackson.

—Field Level Media