Preview: Pacers at Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis is making the most of his opportunities at Madison Square Garden and the 7-3 star will try for another quality home effort when he leads the New York Knicks into a Sunday night matchup with the Indiana Pacers. The 22-year-old Porzingis scored 37 points in Friday’s 120-107 home win over Phoenix, chipping in seven rebounds, three blocks and a steal in 31 minutes.

“Porzingis is special. He has a chance to be the best player in this league,” Suns center Tyson Chandler told reporters. “Watching him tonight and seeing what he’s done so far this season, he has a real shot of being the best player in this league.” Porzingis has certainly fit the bill at home, averaging 31.4 points on 52.7 percent shooting in five games, compared to 25 points on 40.9 on the road. The Pacers had their three-game winning streak snapped Friday with a 121-110 setback in Philadelphia, falling to 2-3 on the road. Victor Oladipo scored 31 points in the loss and is averaging 26 points on 52.9 percent over a seven-game stretch.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FS Indiana, MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE PACERS (5-4): Center Myles Turner returned from a concussion that robbed him of seven games and showed some sluggishness in Friday’s loss, shooting 4-for-14 in 24 minutes. “He was a little rusty, he had to play more minutes than we probably would’ve liked,” coach Nate McMillan said. “(Domantas) Sabonis got in foul trouble, so we had to play Myles a few more minutes. He missed a few shots he usually knocks down, and just timing. But it was good to get him back out there.” Turner had a double-double in three of the four meetings with the Knicks last season while averaging 18.3 points and 10 rebounds.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (4-4): Enes Kanter continues to provide the most consistent support for Porzingis with eight straight double-digit scoring efforts out of the gate, including four double-doubles. The latest came in a 16-point, 15-rebound performance versus Phoenix, which was also the eighth consecutive game in which the veteran big man made at least half of his shot attempts. Kanter entered Friday fourth in the NBA in field-goal percentage at 63.6 percent.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Knicks SG Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 22.8 points over a four-game hot stretch.

2. Pacers PF T.J. Leaf (ankle) is day-to-day.

3. New York won three of four meetings last season, including the two at Madison Square Garden.

PREDICTION: Knicks 122, Pacers 116