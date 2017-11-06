Porzingis scores 40 as Knicks rally past Pacers

NEW YORK -- Kristaps Porzingis scored a career-high 40 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the New York Knicks stormed back from a 19-point deficit to defeat the Indiana Pacers 108-101 on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

Porzingis exploded for 10 points in a five-minute stretch to start the final quarter, which the Knicks entered trailing 84-72.

The 7-foot-3 forward hit a leaning jumper while being fouled to tie the score at 96 and made the ensuing free throw to give New York its first lead since 3:14 remained in the first quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. (16 points) and rookie first-round pick Frank Ntilikina (10) were the only other Knicks in double figures, though Enes Kanter added nine points and 18 rebounds.

Porzingis added eight rebounds and six blocks while making 15 of 24 shots from the field.

Indiana finished with five players in double figures, including Thaddeus Young with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Center Myles Turner had 15 points in his return to the starting lineup, and Domantas Sabonis, whom Turner replaced in the lineup, had 16 off the bench. Victor Oladipo had 17 points and Darren Collison added 15 and 10 assists for the Pacers, who have lost two straight.

After getting off to hot starts the previous two games, the Knicks (5-4) struggled on offense early against the Pacers but surged late to finish the game shooting 50 percent from the field. Indiana shot 46.8 percent on field-goal attempts.

Indiana (5-5) claimed a 33-25 first-quarter lead after holding New York to 43 percent shooting while shooting 58 percent from the field.

The Pacers had five players with five or more points in the quarter, including eight for Sabonis.

New York shot slightly better in the second quarter, trimming the lead to as little as six before Indiana went on a late surge behind Turner, who scored nine points in the quarter and seven during a late two-minute stretch.

Jarrett Jack gave the Knicks something to smile about heading into the locker room, hitting a runner as time expired to cut Indiana’s lead to 62-49 at the half.

New York has won five of six, with Porzingis averaging 33 points during the stretch.

NOTES: New York, which has yet to leave home during November, continues its home stretch on Tuesday against the visiting Charlotte Hornets. ... Indiana first-round pick T.J. Leaf missed the game with a sprained ankle sustained Friday against Philadelphia. ... The Pacers return to Indiana to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after concluding a three-game road swing. ... With the win, New York owns an 87-75 advantage in the all-time series.