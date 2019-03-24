Clippers top Knicks for fifth straight win

EditorsNote: fixes typo in last graf

Mar 24, 2019; New York, NY, USA; Los Angeles Clippers Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Lou Williams scored 15 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter, Danilo Gallinari added 26 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer as the surging Los Angeles Clippers ran their winning streak to five games Sunday afternoon with a 124-113 victory over the host New York Knicks, who reached 60 losses.

Williams scored 12 points in Los Angeles’ 21-9 game-ending run by hitting two 3-pointers, two jumpers, and two free throws.

Gallinari reached 20 points for a career-high ninth straight game and sparked the run with a wide-open 3-pointer from the left wing.

The Knicks held a 104-103 lead on a free throw by Damyean Dotson with 4:24 remaining, but their defense allowed Montrezl Harrell into the paint. The forward kicked the ball out to Gallinari, who had plenty of time to release the shot and give Los Angeles a 106-104 lead with 4:12 left.

The performances by Williams and Gallinari down the stretch enabled Los Angeles to win for the 10th time in 11 games.

Harrell added 24 points for the Clippers, who shot 44.2 percent and hit 15 3-pointers while beating the Knicks for the 13th time in 14 meetings.

The Knicks (14-60) have lost four straight and 12 of their last 13 games. The Knicks must win at least three of their eight remaining games to avoid tying or exceeding the worst record in team history (17-65 in 2014-15).

Emmanuel Mudiay led the Knicks with 26 points while former Clippers center DeAndre Jordan totaled 20 points and 13 rebounds. Dotson added 18 but the Knicks missed five of their last seven shots and committed two turnovers in the final 4:24.

The Knicks were without Dennis Smith Jr. (back), Noah Vonleh (sprained left ankle) and rookie Allonzo Trier (calf strain). They also lost rookie Kevin Knox due to a sprained right ankle after he landed awkwardly on Patrick Beverley’s foot on a 3-point attempt late in the second quarter.

The Clippers built a 40-26 lead on a dunk by Harrell with 8:37 left in the second but the Knicks outscored Los Angeles 33-20 the rest of the way and were within 60-59 at halftime.

New York took its second one-point lead at 63-62 on a jumper by Mudiay early in the third but the Clippers used a 12-2 run to take a 74-65 lead on a 3-pointer by Beverley with 7:32 remaining. The Knicks continued hanging around and Los Angeles held an 89-84 lead going into the fourth.

—Field Level Media