Preview: Lakers at Knicks

The Los Angeles Lakers will try to stay perfect on their current road trip when they visit the New York Knicks on Tuesday. After losing five in a row, the Lakers began the four-game trip with a win at Philadelphia and then picked up another at Charlotte on Saturday, improving to 6-5 against Eastern Conference opponents.

“This is a sign of growth for sure,” coach Like Walton told reporters after the 110-99 victory over the Hornets. “And even Philly was a sign of growth because even though we blew a 16-point lead, what would’ve happened in the past was once we blew that lead we would’ve just completely melted down. ... We’ve been able to win some of those games at home, but on the road we haven’t been able to find a way once that crowd gets into it to get the defensive stops you need to win games. We (won) in Philly and we did that again tonight.” The Knicks are a tough out at Madison Square Garden and are tied for the Eastern Conference lead with 12 home wins after Sunday’s 111-107 victory over Atlanta. Kristaps Porzingis reached the 30-point mark for the first time since Nov. 11 and Doug McDermott came off the bench to provide a season-high 23 points for New York. The Lakers got seven players in double figures en route to a 121-106 win in Manhattan in the previous meeting on Feb. 6.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE LAKERS (10-15): After being held to five points on 1-of-9 shooting in a home loss to Houston, reserve guard Jordan Clarkson has recorded 38 points in 41 minutes on the road trip, including 22 while playing the stretch run at Charlotte in place of rookie Lonzo Ball. “It doesn’t matter who comes in, who finishes the game -- we support each other and throughout the game everyone made huge contributions,” Walton said. “At the end, that group had it rolling.” Fellow backups Kyle Kuzma and Julius Randle combined for 24 points and 20 rebounds in the win.

ABOUT THE KNICKS (13-13): New York was inspired Sunday by a gutsy performance by center Enes Kanter (hip), who came to the arena on crutches but powered through 18 minutes to provide eight points and five rebounds. “He’s the first guy I’ve ever seen come to a game on crutches and still start the game and he’s about to leave on crutches,” guard Jarrett Jack told the New York Post. “I’ve never seen that before in my 13 years in the league.” Jack chipped in a season-high 19 points in 26 minutes.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. McDermott shoots 53 percent at home, compared to 42.4 on the road.

2. After Tuesday, the Knicks play 19 of their next 26 games on the road.

3. Ball has 17 assists against two turnovers on the road trip.

PREDICTION: Knicks 111, Lakers 105