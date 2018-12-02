Mudiay helps Knicks complete OT rally over Bucks

EditorsNote: fixes score in 10th graph

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 16 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the New York Knicks came back to defeat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 136-134 on Saturday.

The Bucks led by as many as 14 points in the fourth quarter before the Knicks stormed back to force overtime.

Kevin Knox added a career-best 26 points for the Knicks. Damyean Dotson and Tim Hardaway Jr. each added 21 points, and Noah Vonleh added 15 before fouling out in overtime.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists. Eric Bledsoe added 27 points for Milwaukee, Malcolm Brogdon had 22 points, Brook Lopez 13, and Khris Middleton and Tony Snell 10 apiece.

The Bucks led 113-99 with 6:54 left the fourth, but the Knicks cut the lead to five on Dotson’s 17-footer with 4:36 to play.

Then Bledsoe’s layup and Antetokounmpo’s six-foot fadeaway jumper bumped the lead to nine.

Vonleh’s layup with 1:28 seconds left in regulation brought the Knicks to within 122-120, however. The lead was down to one with 1:06 to play in the fourth as Hardaway made one of two free throws.

Antetokounmpo made a layup with 41 seconds left in the fourth for a three-point Bucks’ lead. Mudiay made a 3-pointer to tie the game at 124 with 24 seconds left, giving him nine points down the stretch of the fourth quarter. Antetokounmpo missed a 14-foot shot, forcing overtime.

Mudiay’s 3-pointer gave the Knicks a two-point lead in overtime. Bledsoe’s layup tied the game with a layup. Mudiay made a jumper and Bledsoe tied the game again with a 3-pointer.

Antetokounmpo’s layup gave Milwaukee a 134-132 lead with 1:42 left in overtime, but Dotson’s 3-pointer put the Knicks into a one-point lead with 1:09 to play. After Mudiay’s turnover, the Bucks failed to score, and with 9.7 seconds remaining, Mudiay made one of two free throws to increase New York’s lead to two. Lopez missed two free throws with the chance to tie in the final second.

The Knicks lost guard Trey Burke in the first quarter with a sprained right knee. X-rays were negative, but he did not return.

The Bucks led 35-28 after one quarter and 66-61 at halftime.

Bledsoe’s steal and driving layup 30 seconds into the second half gave Milwaukee a seven-point advantage. The Knicks regained the lead, 71-70, on a 15-footer by Enes Kanter with 8:48 left in the third quarter.

The Bucks struck back with an 17-0 surge that was completed by consecutive 3-pointers by Bledsoe, Thon Maker and Lopez.

The Knicks finished the third on a 15-3 run to cut the Bucks’ lead to 97-93 as Allonzo Trier made a buzzer-beating layup.

Antetokounmpo made a layup with 8:41 to go to give Milwaukee had a 10-point lead. Sterling Brown’s layup had the lead at 14.

