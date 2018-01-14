Davis leads Pelicans over Knicks in overtime

Anthony Davis poured in a season-high 48 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New York Knicks 123-118 in overtime Sunday afternoon at Madison Square Garden.

The Pelicans trailed 96-77 with 1:22 left in the third quarter, but stormed back behind Davis to stun the fading Knicks. Davis hit a layup with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime at 109-109.

Jrue Holiday had nine of his 31 points in overtime, including a pair of clinching free throws with seven seconds to play to finish off the Knicks.

Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points, and Jarrett Jack added 22 points for New York, which has lost 10 of 12.

Jack fueled a big third quarter for the Knicks with nine points. Porzingis knocked down a 3-pointer, and Tim Hardaway Jr. had a dunk and a jumper, as New York’s lead grew to 96-82 heading into the fourth quarter. The Knicks couldn’t hold the lead.

New York started hot, putting up 29 points in the first quarter and building an early 16-point lead.

Davis had 16 points in the first half, helping the Pelicans climb out of the early hole. Davis knocked down a 3-pointer as time expired in the second quarter, trimming the Knicks’ lead to 57-48 at halftime.

Davis suffered an ankle injury early last week and sat out a loss to Memphis, but has returned with two straight big games. He had 32 points in a win over Portland on Friday.

Davis added 17 rebounds to his 48 points against the Knicks. DeMarcus Cousins finished with 15 points, 16 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and three blocks for New Orleans.

The Knicks now begin a stretch of seven straight road games, including a weeklong trip to the West Coast.

The Pelicans face back-to-back road games, beginning with a trip to Boston to face the first-place Celtics on Tuesday.

--Field Level Media