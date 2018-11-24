Mudiay takes over late as Knicks bounce Pelicans

The New York Knicks rallied from a late seven-point deficit by scoring 12 consecutive points Friday night, overtaking the visiting New Orleans Pelicans for a 114-109 victory.

Emmanuel Mudiay scored 27 points and rookie Allonzo Trier came off the bench to add a season-best 25 for the Knicks, who trailed 103-96 with 3:58 to go after two free throws by the Pelicans’ Julius Randle.

Mudiay got the New York flurry rolling with a 3-pointer, and capped it with a hoop with 34.1 seconds left that put the Knicks up five, 108-103.

The Pelicans got within two on two subsequent occasions, the last time on an Anthony Davis dunk with 8.2 seconds left that closed the gap to 111-109.

But Mudiay made one free throw and Tim Hardaway Jr. hit a pair to close out New York’s second straight win after six consecutive losses.

Mudiay’s 27 points were his most since a career-high-tying 30 against Denver in November of 2016. He had 15 of New York’s final 22 points.

Trier’s 25 points surpassed his previous NBA best of 23 earlier this month at Dallas.

Enes Kanter had 17 points, 12 rebounds, and Noah Vonleh added 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who were coming off a win at Boston.

The Knicks outscored the Pelicans 36-21 on 3-pointers in snapping a four-game home losing streak.

Davis had a game-high 33 points and 12 rebounds for the Pelicans, who fell to 2-8 on the road.

Julius Randle had 13 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for New Orleans, while Jrue Holiday chipped in with 22 points and eight assists, and Nikola Mirotic added 19 points.

Neither team led by more than 10 points in a game the Pelicans led by six after one quarter, one at the half and three after three periods.

—Field Level Media