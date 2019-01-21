George scores 31 as Thunder trounce Knicks

Paul George scored a game-high 31 points despite sitting out the fourth quarter Monday afternoon for the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, who never trailed in a 127-109 win over the New York Knicks.

The Thunder have won two straight following a stretch where they lost five of six. The Knicks have lost six straight, 14 of 15 and 19 of 21.

Russell Westbrook narrowly missed a triple-double with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder. Dennis Schroder also scored 17 points while Jerami Grant and Abdel Nader each scored 16 points. Steven Adams added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 23 points while Allonzo Trier had 16 points and eight assists. Emmanuel Mudiay had 14 points while Enes Kanter (11 points) and Noah Vonleh (10 points) also reached double digits.

The Knicks got as close as one point twice in the opening minutes. The Thunder opened up a double-digit lead for good during an 8-0 run that began with a free throw by Grant and ended with his dunk that extended Oklahoma City’s lead to 21-8.

The Thunder went ahead by 20 points for the first time at 32-12 on George’s 3-pointer with 2:45 left in the quarter.

The Knicks got to within 15 points early in the second quarter, but Westbrook mounted his own 8-0 run to give the Thunder a 61-37 lead, the first of several times Oklahoma City would lead by 24.

Mudiay’s jumper pulled the Knicks within 71-57 with 9:13 left in the third, but New York would get no closer. The Thunder again extended the lead to 24 at 97-73 during a 10-2 run fueled by four points from Westbrook. A Schroder free throw in the opening minute of the fourth put Oklahoma City up 24 again at 106-82.

The Knicks fell to 19-13 all-time at Madison Square Garden on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Last year marked the only time New York has not played at home on Martin Luther King Jr. Day since 1987.

—Field Level Media