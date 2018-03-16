Embiid leads Sixers past Knicks, 118-110

EditorsNote: Adds first name for Mudiay

Joel Embiid had 29 points and 10 rebounds and Dario Saric had 21 points and 12 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers placed all five starters in double-figures in a 118-110 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday night at Madison Square Garden.

Michael Beasley had 24 points and Courtney Lee and Trey Burke each added 16 points to lead the Knicks, who squandered an eight-point lead to lose their ninth straight and for the 17th time in 18 games.

The Knicks went into the fourth quarter up 91-83 and led by eight with 7:05 remaining, but the 76ers hit back-to-back 3-pointers with 3:23 left to take a two-point lead.

Philadelphia added two more 3-pointers in a 20-second span with 2:17 left to increase the lead to seven. The 76ers maintained control from there, finishing the fourth quarter with a 35-19 scoring advantage.

Philadelphia shot just 45 percent from the field but won the rebounding battle, 53-44, as Ben Simmons joined Embiid and Saric in double-figures. Simmons added 13 points and 12 assists for his seventh triple-double of the season. JJ Redick had 18 points and Robert Covington had 15 for the 76ers (37-30), who won for the second time in three games.

New York (25-45) led 68-60 at the half after shooting 58.3 percent from the field in the opening two quarters, as four players scored in double-figures. Beasley led the way early with 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting and Burke added 13 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Lee had 11 points and Emmanuel Mudiay added 10.

Philadelphia led by many as seven points in the first quarter before the Knicks rallied to take a one-point lead late in the quarter. Embiid hit a free throw with 21 seconds left in the quarter to tie the score at 32.

Philadelphia begins a three-game homestand Friday against Brooklyn, followed by a visit from Charlotte and Memphis.

The Knicks remain at Madison Square Garden for two straight games, hosting Charlotte on Saturday and Chicago on Monday.

—Field Level Media