Sixers hang on to top Knicks, 108-105

Ben Simmons totaled 20 points, a career-high 22 rebounds and nine assists as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers never trailed, survived a shaky second half and extended their winning streak over the New York Knicks to seven games by holding on for a 108-105 victory on Sunday afternoon.

Simmons finished with his 28th double-double this season and finished just shy of his eighth triple-double.

Joel Embiid returned from missing Friday’s loss to Atlanta due to a sore right ankle and led the 76ers with 26 points while adding eight rebounds and a season-high six blocked shots.

JJ Redick added 13 of his 22 in the fourth quarter while Jimmy Butler contributed 16 as the Sixers shot 46 percent and outrebounded the Knicks 56-34.

Rookie Kevin Knox scored a career-high 31 points but the Knicks lost for the 17th time in 19 games and dropped their eighth straight home game. Reserve Luke Kornet tied a career-high 23 points while Emmanuel Mudiay added 19 as the Knicks shot 43 percent.

The Knicks played without Enes Kanter (flu-like symptoms) and Tim Hardaway Jr. sat out with a hamstring injury, though he was listed as being active.

The Sixers led by 24 late in the first half but the lead was down 83-82 entering the fourth quarter. After Philadelphia scored the first 11 points of the fourth to take a 94-82 lead, the Knicks were within 96-94 on a 3-pointer by Knox with 3:02 left but Philadelphia was able to make enough plays to hold on for the win.

A 3-point play by Embiid pushed Philadelphia’s lead with about two minutes left to 101-94 and a 3-pointer by Redick as the shot clock expired made it 104-96 with 68 seconds remaining.

The Knicks were within 108-105 when Damyean Dotson made the first two free throws after being fouled by Embiid on a 3-point attempt and intentionally missed the third. The game ended when Mudiay grabbed the offensive rebound and missed an off-balance 3-pointer.

Long before it survived the shaky finish, Philadelphia sprinted to a 17-6 lead less than five minutes in and held a 66-50 lead at halftime.

