Sixers get by Knicks in OT

EditorsNote: changes to 15 games in 5th graf

Tobias Harris hit two free throws with 5.3 seconds left in overtime Sunday night to cap a wild fourth quarter and extra session and lift the visiting Philadelphia 76ers to a 101-100 win over the New York Knicks.

The 76ers led by as many as 14 in the first half and squandered a late six-point lead in regulation before Harris single-handedly overcame a four-point deficit in the final minute. Harris drained a 3-pointer with 56.2 seconds left and the teams combined to miss their next four shots before Julius Randle committed a loose ball foul following Shake Milton’s errant layup.

Harris, who missed two free throws with a chance to extend the 76ers’ lead to four or five points with under 20 seconds left in regulation, drained both attempts. Randle’s 3-pointer over Harris forced overtime with 6.4 seconds left.

Randle almost won the game at the regulation buzzer for the Knicks when he picked off Ben Simmons’ in-bounds pass at half court, but his 3-pointer banked off the backboard as time expired.

Milton finished with a team-high 21 points off the bench while Harris had 20 points for the Eastern Conference-leading 76ers, who won for the eighth time in nine games and extended their winning streak over the Knicks to 15 games dating back to the start of the 2017-18 season.

Simmons, back after missing Saturday’s win over the Sacramento Kings due to a sore knee, had 16 points while Furkan Korkmaz (12 points) and Danny Green (11 points) got into double-digits. Dwight Howard had 13 rebounds off the bench for Philadelphia, which was without Joel Embiid (left knee bruise) for a fifth straight game.

Randle had 24 points and Alec Burks scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter and overtime for the Knicks, who lost for the third time in four games. Burks had three go-ahead baskets in the overtime as well as the assist on a fourth go-ahead hoop.

Nerlens Noel (13 points, 10 rebounds) posted a double-double while RJ Barrett had 19 points and Immanuel Quickley added 10 points.

--Field Level Media