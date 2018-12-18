Booker, Warren help Suns surge past Knicks

EditorsNote: corrects halftime score in fourth graph

T.J. Warren scored 17 of his 26 points in a dominating third quarter and the Phoenix Suns opened a season-high five-game road trip by routing the New York Knicks in a 128-110 victory on Monday night.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 38 points in his second game back from a hamstring injury, but it was Warren who helped the Suns turn things around after halftime.

DeAndre Ayton had a double-double of 21 points and 13 rebounds, while Josh Jackson (14 points) and Richaun Holmes (13) also finished in double figures for Phoenix.

Emmanuel Mudiay led the Knicks with 32 points while rookie Kevin Knox added 13 of his 17 points in the first quarter. Mario Hezonja (14 points), Enes Kanter (13) and Courtney Lee (12) also finished in double figures for New York, which was outscored, 66-59, after halftime.

Warren started off by missing five of his first six shots and had two points at halftime. He made 7 of 8 shots when the Suns blitzed the Knicks with a 41-17 third quarter. Warren hit three 3-pointers and dunked twice during the span.

The Suns never trailed after Warren knocked down a 3-pointer with 4:37 remaining to make it 82-79. Phoenix surged to its first double-digit lead at 93-83 on two free throws by Jackson with 1:41 left in the quarter and carried a 100-83 lead into the fourth.

The Suns’ Jamal Crawford set a career-high with 14 assists, eclipsing his previous career high of 12 set three times, most recently on March 15, 2005, with the Knicks.

The Knicks lost for the ninth time in 11 games and played without leading scorer Tim Hardaway Jr., who was a late scratch with a sore right heel.

After falling well behind, the Knicks made a slight dent in the lead as a 9-0 run made it 109-95 on a 3-pointer by Hezonja with 7:11 left. Booker scored the next six points before Warren hit a 19-footer and a 3-pointer to make it 120-105 with 2:50 left.

