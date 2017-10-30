FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NBA
October 31, 2017 / 2:40 AM / in an hour

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 34 points Sunday at Cleveland, just two points shy of tying his career high. He shot 11 of 19 with five 3-pointers and tallied eight assists. “You have to give every team respect, and right now it’s still early, so they’re still trying to find their niche and their groove,” Hardaway said. “But they’re a very good ballclub. You have to give them respect, but right now we’re focusing on ourselves and our winning streak.”

F Kristaps Porzingis had 32 points and 12 rebounds Sunday against the Cavaliers.Porzingis has scored 30 or more points in four of five games for the Knicks.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
