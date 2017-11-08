New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

F Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points Tuesday in the Knicks’ win over the Hornets. Porzingis re-entered the game halfway through the fourth quarter and scored seven points in the final two minutes, including a driving layup with 11 seconds left and the shot clock dwindling to put the Knicks up by three.

F Doug McDermott scored a season-high 20 as the Knicks won for the sixth time in seven games, beating the Hornets 118-113 on Tuesday. McDermott had 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter, scoring seven points in the first four minutes of the period. “McDermott was the difference in the game in my opinion,” Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said.

C Joakim Noah, suspended 20 games for using a banned substance, could return for the Knicks’ Monday game against the Cavaliers. As it stands, the Knicks’ roster is full with 15 players, so they would have to make a move to create space.