New York Knicks - PlayerWatch
#US NBA
November 18, 2017 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

New York Knicks - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SG Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 10 of his 26 points in Wednesday’s 106-101 victory over Utah. Hardaway delivered a 25-foot-dagger with the shot clock and game clock dwindling to put New York up four with less than a minute to play.

PF Kristaps Porzingis scored 22 points in Wednesday’s 106-101 victory over Utah.

C Joakim Noah was held inactive Wednesday as he faces a logjam at center despite being eligible for his second straight game after missing 20 because of a performance-enhancing drug suspension. New York coach Jeff Hornacek has been pleased with the play of starter Enes Kanter and backup Kyle O‘Quinn, and third-string option Willy Hernangomez has played scarcely this season.

G-F Courtney Lee scored 19 points in Wednesday’s 106-101 victory over Utah.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
